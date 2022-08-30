News you can trust since 1877
Side hustles can be a great way to bring in some much-needed extra cash

Cost of living: Here are 12 more side hustles for Lancashire folk to try to bring in some extra money as energy and food prices soar

With rising energy and food bills hitting families in Lancashire and across the rest of the UK hard, some workers are looking at side hustles to bring in some extra money as the government stalls on announcing fresh measures to help.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:05 pm

We published a list of side hustles back in May which you can find here

And here are 12 more you could try – some of them take no time to set-up, while others require a few hours of spare time and others a specific skill.

1. Start a YouTube channel

YouTube can be very lucrative if you start a channel and get enough subscribers. If you're knowledgeable in a particular field consider creating a YouTube channel to help people. Once you reach a certain number of subscribers you will start earning money. It may take some time to grow your channel but if you're videos are good enough and offer insight it could be quicker than you think to earn some extra cash.

Photo: pb

2. Pet sitting

People always need pet sitters, particularly when they go on holiday - let your neighbours know you are available, it could bring you some extra cash.

Photo: pb

3. Dog walking

Though there are many people who dog walk for a living, you may be able to pick up some work from friends and neighbours. Set up a facebook group for your neighbourhood and offer your services or pop a flyer through your neighbours' doors.

Photo: pb

4. Become a delivery driver for Amazon

There are lots of delivery driver jobs available and you could earn some extra money in your spare time delivering for Amazon. Check out Amazon Flex on how to get started.

Photo: Roman Tiraspolsky - stock.adobe.

Cost of livingLancashire
