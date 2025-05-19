Colne Charity Pub Walk is Big Success!

By Nick Alderson
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:48 BST
Three Colne charities teamed up recently to host a sponsored pub walk through the town. Over 70 keen individuals signed up to participate in the event which raised money for local charities, the Open Door Centre, Colne Citadel and Walk and Talk.

Walkers on the day stopped off at twelve local pubs who all provided a warm welcome to attendees. Each pub provided something a little different on the day, with a beach party, karaoke and an 80's disco complete with a conga being highlights on the day.

Maj Mahmood of Walk And Talk said "The event was such a fantastic day with lots of people coming together to raise money for three essential local charities. On behalf of all the organisers thank you to all who attended and helped rise a magnificent amount of money. Participant's of the walk raised a fabulous £1780.24".

The day was such a success that plans have already started to host the event again next year.

Related topics:Colne
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice