Burnley people struggling with council tax debt as the total reaches nearly £13m

Numerous Burnley people are struggling with council tax debt, with the total reaching nearly £13m.

The total amount owed to Burnley Borough Council now stands at £12.9 million, according to figures by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

National Debtline, a free independent advice service, fears people are falling behind on their bills due to the cost living, and calls on them to urgently seek support.

Current rules mean that households can become liable for their full annual bill if they miss one payment, which often results across the country in a quick escalation to bailiff action, according to National Debtline. Last week, the Government set out proposals to extend this period, so that people have more time to engage and seek support. National Debtline says it has welcomed this change, after years of campaigning. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Justice also announced plans to consult on giving legal powers to an independent body, the Enforcement Conduct Board, to regulate the bailiff industry.

Burnley Council is reassuring residents that bailiffs are only used in the area as “a last resort”.

A council spokesperson said: “We understand that many residents are facing financial challenges in the current economic climate. We would encourage anyone who is struggling to pay their council tax bill to contact us to see how we can help to access support that residents may be entitled to or to discuss alternative payment arrangements.

“Approximately 44% of the council’s core funding is from council tax collection. As the costs of unpaid council tax are borne by our residents, we use all avenues available to us, without the use of bailiffs, to collect any outstanding debt to enable us to minimise these costs and to continue to provide effective services to our residents. Bailiffs are only used as a last resort when all other options have been exhausted.

"Burnley Together is a partnership organisation that can provide a wide range of support and advice to our residents, including financial advice, health and wellbeing support, housing and food support.”

Where can I go for help with council tax debt?

You can contact Burnley Together as follows:

Phone: 01282 686402

Or you can contact National Debtline for free on 0808 808 4000 or via www.nationaldebtline.org