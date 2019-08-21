Liverpool FC fixture to mark Clarets' Community Day for Burnley FC in the Community

The Clarets' match against Liverpool at the end of this month will mark Burnley FC's Community Day, which will see the club celebrate the work done by the club's official charity, Burnley FC in the Community.



Offering Clarets fans the chance to find out more about the work their club's multiple award-winning charity does in the local area and show their support by making a £1 donation, the Community Day is all about demonstrating why BFCitC is a credit to the club.

Community Day will mark the work done by BFCitC.

"Community Day is always an important opportunity for us to showcase what we do and to demonstrate just how varied that work is," said Neil Hart, chief executive officer of BFCitC. “In the last season alone, we engaged with over 33,000 people in our community.

"We utilised the unique reach of Burnley FC to help integrate Syrian refugee families into our community, teach young carers how to cook, lift young people out of unemployment, give hundreds of females the chance to play football, and support over 300 children with their mental well-being," added Neil. "And this is just a snapshot of our work."

“We hope all Clarets fans with help to champion our work on Community Day, either by helping to raise awareness of our work or by donating what they can.”

There will be a stadium-wide bucket collection prior to the game, with supporters asked to simply bring a £1 donation for BFCitC, while there is also a JustGiving campaign for those who wish to make other donations. For more info on BFCitC, head to www.burnleyfccommunity.org.