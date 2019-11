A historic and iconic Burnley pub is set to reopen.



The Inn on the Wharf, which closed in September, 2017, had been a popular watering hole for many decades in Burnley, occupying a prime spot on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

It was also a popular venue for weddings, birthdays and other family functions, as well as being a key venue in the Burnley Canal Festival.

Owners, the Greene King Brewery, have now submitted an application to Burnley Council for the grant of a new premises licence.