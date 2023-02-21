The show follows the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK, who have recently bought a 'Fixer Upper'.

Those that take part, receive professional help and advice from property experts, Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home that they are doing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sibling property developers Stuart and Scarlette Douglas will give advice to participants.

At this stage in the process of making the programme, producers are looking for participants that have either just purchased their home or are close to completing purchase, and are about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within the filming timeframe of March 2023 to May/June 2023.

Anyone who wishes to apply can either email the production team at [email protected] or apply via the online application at

Advertisement Hide Ad