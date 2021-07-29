Wonderful five-bed, three-storey countryside mansion surrounded by woodland on the market for £2.4m
This three-storey property is described as 'the ultimate countryside family residence.'
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:30 pm
On the market for £2.4m with Ian Anthony, this prestigious five-bed Ormskirk home overlooks Ormskirk Golf Course and is surrounded by woodland, featuring underfloor heating throughout, mahogany doors, family kitchen with central island, conservatory, study, games room, superb master bedroom, a detached garage with galleried area above, and landscaped gardens with three feature ponds. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5