Credit: Farrell Heyworth

Astonishing and unique three-bed Lancashire home in former 19th century windmill on the market for £425,000

It’s not often you get the chance to own one of the UK’s most idiosyncratic homes.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:44 pm

On the market for £425,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this three-bed property in Pilling is one of the area’s landmark properties with heritage dating back to 1808, with the windmill itself constructed in that very year by Fylde millwright Ralph Slater. Take a look around...

Credit: Farrell Heyworth

Credit: Farrell Heyworth

Credit: Farrell Heyworth

Credit: Farrell Heyworth

