On the market for £450,000 with Reeds Rains, this five-bed bungalow features a gorgeous modern fitted kitchen, spacious reception rooms, excellently-sized bedrooms including a master which features a balcony an an en suite, and a rear garden boasting a pizza oven and masonry barbeque, a koi carp pond, and a gazebo with decked flooring, power, and lighting. Take a look around...