On the market for £750,000 with Coppenwall Estate Agents, this truly wonderful property in Cowpe amidst the Lancastrian hills features a welcoming entrance hallway, a lounge with triple-aspect windows and French doors out into the garden, a dining kitchen with glossy work surfaces, a cinema/playroom, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, an integral garage, and rear garden with large patio and lawn. Take a look around...