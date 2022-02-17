These are 10 gardening jobs for March to make sure you get the most out of spring

Jobs include planting summer bulbs, keeping on top of weeding and keeping slugs and snails at bay

Gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together a selection of gardening jobs to do during March as Spring approaches.

Jobs include planting summer bulbs, keeping on top of weeding and keeping slugs and snails at bay.

Other jobs will involve prepping and cleaning the garden like cleaning the patio.

Chris Bonnett from GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “A lot of our March garden jobs will involve prep for Spring and Summer.

“As the weather warms up slightly, our gardens will slowly start coming back to life, so now is a good time to do things like get rid of weeds and prepare your soil.

“It’s always best to keep an eye on the weather as we all know British weather doesn’t always follow through. If you find that it’s still cold where you live then you may be able to put some of these jobs on hold for now.

“Despite the cold weather, there are still other jobs you can do in your garden this month like cleaning your patio and tidying up your lawn, ready for any entertaining you hope to do throughout Spring and Summer.”

Gardening jbs for March:

Plant summer bulbs

As Spring settles in, the soil will be warming, making it a good time to plant bulbs so that they’re ready for summer, giving you a beautiful and bright garden for entertaining.

Keep on top of weeding

Unfortunately, as plants start to arrive in Spring, so do weeds. Weeds tend to germinate in the Spring so tackling them now means you may be able to prevent them from fully sprouting.

Keep slugs and snails at bay

As much as we love warm weather, so do slugs and snails so it’s best to take precautions now and start scattering slug and snail pellets before they ruin your garden.

Prepare the veg plot

If you’re hoping to grow some veg this year then now is a good time to prep and improve the soil. Most vegetables grow best in rich soil and you can enrich yours by adding things like bark, manure and grass clippings.

Plant rocket potatoes

Most potatoes will need planting in April but rocket potatoes can be planted earlier, towards the end of March, meaning they’ll be ready for harvest in June/July. Rocket potatoes are considered to be one of the better variations of potatoes because they’re great for boiling.

Refresh pots with long term plants

Long term plants like shrubs in pots will need some TLC. Take out the top layer of compost and replace it. This will give your plants a bit of a boost.

Plant onions

Another veg that you can get ready to plant in March is onions. Onions need fairly dry and warm soil and planting them in March will give you a nice harvest in the late summer or early autumn.

Grow strawberries

For those hoping to grow their own fruit this year, why not try growing strawberries. Planing now gives you a harvest around early summer and early autumn. Strawberries are ripe and ready to harvest when they’re bright red, however, it's worth noting that they don’t remain fresh for too long once ripe, so eat them sooner rather than later.

Don’t neglect the lawn

Tidy the edges of your lawn and prepare any new areas for sowing grass and treat unwanted moss that has grown over the autumn and winter. To get rid of moss simply apply some moss killer or lawn sand.

Clean the patio