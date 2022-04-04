The Ribble Valley's top 10 most expensive homes: take a tour of some of the finest homes in Lancashire

From Whalley to Wiswell, the Ribble Valley is home to some of the North West’s most charming villages but, despite this, the average house price in the area is still below the national average at £247,867. Take a look around some of the region’s most expensive homes...
1. Sabden - £3,650,000
2. Bolton-by-Bowland - £1,850,000
3. Ribchester - £1,500,000
4. Clitheroe - £1,495,000
