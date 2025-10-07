They include one of the nation’s most beautiful places

Some have swelled due to overseas migration, while others have attracted thousands of people from elsewhere in the country

The fastest-growing areas of the UK have been revealed, and they include one of the best places to live in the country.

South Derbyshire is one of the fastest-growing parts of the UK, with a 2.7% annual population increase | Google

The latest population figures for local authorities across the UK have just been published by the Office for National Statistics.

They show the areas that grew most rapidly between mid-2023 and mid-2024.

City of London tops the table when it comes to annual population growth, with a whopping 11.1% increase.

But this is a bit of an outlier, with its relatively small population of 15,111, even following the influx.

In second place is the sought-after district of Oadby & Wigston, in Leicestershire, where the population increased by 3.1% in the space of a year, to 61,695.

It recorded a net internal migration of 1,345, and a net international migration of 740.

Oadby and Wigston, in Leicestershire, is one of the fastest-growing places in the UK | Google

With its pretty Edwardian properties, good schools, great green spaces and easy access to Leicester city centre, it’s little surprise the area is such a draw for people both from abroad and within the UK.

Preston, in Lancashire, takes third spot, with its 2.9% population growth driven by a net international migration of 4,249.

Barking and Dagenham, in London; Coventry, in the Midlands; Salford, in Greater Manchester; and Blaby in Leicestershire, have also experienced a significant population boom.

The areas in the top nine nationally that have seen the biggest internal migration, from other parts of the UK, are South Derbyshire and Rugby.

South Derbyshire has been described as one of the best places to live in the UK, with beautiful countryside and easy access to Derby, Nottingham and Leicester.

Willington, in South Derbyshire, has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK | Google

Willington, in South Derbyshire, made Muddy Stiletto magazine’s list of the UK’s top places to live, thanks to its ‘top-notch’ schools and ‘close-knit’ community.

Other popular parts of South Derbyshire include Melbourne, Ticknall, and Barrow upon Trent.

The average house price in South Derbyshire is £261,000, which is slightly lower than the UK-wide average of £270,000.

Fastest-growing places in the UK

Local authority Population mid-2024 Percentage increase since mid-2023 Net internal migration Net international migration City of London 15,111 +11.1% -142 +1,630 Oadby and Wigston 61,695 +3.1% +1,345 +740 Preston 162,864 +2.9% -132 +4,249 Barking and Dagenham 232,747 +2.8% -2,865 +6,989 Coventry 369,026 +2.7% -6,865 +15,446 South Derbyshire 117,493 +2.7% +2,491 +325 Blaby 108,165 +2.5% +424 +441 Rugby 122,378 +2.5% +2,168 +849 Salford 294,348 +2.5% +630 +5,328

Rugby is described by Zoopla as a ‘charming’ market town, with a rich history, ‘remarkable’ schools and ‘excellent transport links. In a national survey, it was ranked as the best town in the West Midlands and 15th in the UK as a whole.

The average house price in Rugby is £276,000, which is just above the UK-wide average.

Below are the 9 local authorities in the UK with the biggest percentage increase in population between mid-2023 and mid-2024 - the latest date for which figures are available.

