Superb seven-bed countryside mansion with lake, helipad, indoor pool, impeccable interior, 17 acres, and two detached cottages up for sale

Homes simply do not get much grander than this.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:18 pm

On the market (price on application) with Armitstead Barnett, this seven-bed mansion is located on the Fylde coast and features one of the most stunning facades to a property you will ever encounter. The home also boasts 17 acres of gorgeous grounds, an indoor pool, four reception rooms, a lake with water feature, a helipad, a dual marble staircase, conservatory, amazing kitchen, spacious bedrooms, formal gardens, and an additional two cottages and a flat over the garage. Take a look around...

