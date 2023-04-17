The properties, which are in Piccadilly Road, Albion Street, Baker Street, Raglan Road and Willis Street, will be treated to an external makeover in a bid to help regenerate the Trinity ward neighbourhood.

A report to Burnley Council’s Executive by housing boss Coun. John Harbour said: “We use face-lifting as a regeneration tool in certain areas to improve the external appearance of blocks, to assist in raising property values, to assist in raising demand and so reducing the number of empty properties and to encourage complementary investment in the properties by their owners.

The homes are receiving an external makeover in a bid to regenerate the Trinity ward area

“There are more than 80 properties in the proposed facelifting scheme.

“Property surveys need to be undertaken in late April and May 2023 to ensure the work can be tendered at the beginning of June 2023 for completion of the actual sandblasting, repointing and new gutters during the summer months of July to September 2023.

“The main purpose of facelifting schemes is to contribute to the transformation of the housing market, give confidence to the community in a neighbourhood through works to external elevations of sustainable homes including works such as stone cleaning, siliconing, pointing and gutter replacement to front and gable curtilages.

“Some landscaping (or other works) may be needed at the former Austin Street site to contribute to the overall scheme.”

The meeting also authorised starting the process to compulsorily purchase five more long-term empty properties.