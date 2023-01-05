Sublime five-bed family home in quiet Lancashire village yours for twice the average UK house price
With a hefty price tag and style throughout, this is a serious property.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 3:28pm
On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this gorgeous five-bed Wrea Green property is located in a quaint Lancastrian village and boasts a stunning facade, spotless interior, modern design, spacious rooms, and a large private garden. Take a look around...
