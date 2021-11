On the market for £1.35m with Fine & Country, this four-bed Ribble Valley equestrian property features a gated driveway, a spacious entrance hall, a bespoke oak staircase, a dual-aspect family lounge with stone fireplace, an open-plan dining room, a modern kitchen with large island unit and Aga, a utility room, exposed beams, a games room, a bar area, a master bedroom with walk-in dressing room and en suite, extensive landscaped gardens, and a fenced paddock. Take a look around...