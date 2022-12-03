Stunning and atmospheric period style property still on the market in Burnley
Our property picture gallery this weekend takes a peep inside this quirky and unique period style property in Rosehill Avenue, Burnley, on the market with Petty Real for £399,950.
By Dominic Collis
6 minutes ago
Updated
3rd Dec 2022, 6:48pm
The four-bedroom detached residence comes complete with formal dining room and a Victorian fireplace. Indeed, the agents say that very rarely do properties such as this one become available for sale on the open market.
Take a look inside.
Page 1 of 3