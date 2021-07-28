Stately seven-bed rural mansion with ultra-modern interior and stunning landscaped formal gardens on the market for £1.75m
Nestled in the rural village of Read, this property is the epitome of a countryside idyll.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:36 am
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:40 am
On the market for £1.75m with Habitats, this seven-bed property boasts three reception rooms, a dining room, huge kitchen with island unit and underfloor heating, a master bedroom with dressing and en-suite, and large private grounds and gardens. Take a look around...
