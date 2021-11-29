Ribble Valley charity's Christmas tree disposal

Age UK Lancashire is offering to collect and dispose of your real Christmas tree at the end of the season.

If you live in the Ribble Valley area, all you need to do is simply make a booking online, give a minimum donation of £10 and leave your tree outside your property before 8am on Saturday 8th January, without your decorations of course, and they’ll take care of the rest.

This is the perfect way to support your local charity this Christmas and do your bit for the environment.

Real Christmas trees can be collected by Age UK Lancashire

You can book your Christmas tree collection online by visiting www.ageuklancs.org.uk and following the links to the booking page. The deadline to book your collection is 10pm on Tuesday January 4th.