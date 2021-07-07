Remarkable six-bed super-house with home gym, four acres, and apple orchard on the market for £1.3m
This property is one of Lancashire's most eye-catching.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:16 am
On the market for £1.3m with Armitstead Barnett, this six-bed Great Eccleston home features electric gates, 4.3 acres of land, four reception rooms, garage, home gym, large family kitchen, master bedroom with balcony and en suite, and immaculate gardens with patio summer house and stable building, apple orchard, and outbuilding. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4