Public consultation launched over future of selective licensing areas in Burnley

Selective licensing schemes in Burnley Wood with Healey Wood, and the Leyland Road areas come to an end in November.

Last month Burnley Council’s executive agreed that consultations should be carried out in the two areas to decide whether the schemes should continue for a further five years.

The consultations started this week and will run until 24th October. The council is keen to hear from tenants, landlords, other residents and any other interested parties so that their views can be taken into account before a final decision on the future of the selective licensing schemes is made.

Burnley

Questionnaires will be hand delivered to all properties within the areas this week. Emails/letters will be sent to landlords asking them to complete a questionnaire, and there will be public drop-in sessions so that people can find out more and give their views as follows:

Burnley Cricket Club, Belvedere Road September 8th 2pm-6-30pm

Burnley Council for Voluntary Services, Yorkshire Street October 20th 2pm-6pm

Rosehill Baptist Church September 6th and October 18th 2pm-6-30pm

St Stephen's Church, Oxford Road September 7th and October 19th 2pm-6pm

The questionnaire is also available online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/leylandroad or

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/burnleywood

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing, said: “It’s important that we gather as many people’s comments and views as possible to help in the process of arriving at a final decision on whether or not to continue with selective licensing in these areas.”

The council has been operating selective licensing since October 2008, as part of a wider regeneration strategy for the borough. The aim is to support landlords and tenants and improve housing management in the private rented sector to help tackle issues such as falling house prices, anti-social behaviour, and general deprivation.

A report to the executive said that both areas had seen improvements in the five years that selective licensing has been operating there.

These include a fall in the number of housing disrepair complaints received by the council, improvements to property and area security measures, and a decrease in the number of empty houses. There has also been a fall in ASB and environmental crime, and a rise in average house prices.