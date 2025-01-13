The four bedroomed house in Burnley’s Clevelands Road, which is on the market for offers in the region of £245,000, with Property Shop - Sales & Lettings in Accrington, is set over three floors, offering spacious accommodation with versatility of usage for both entertainment and family living.

It also boasts attic storage, a large kitchen/ dining/ family room, ensuite to the master bedroom and a driveway, detached garage and off road parking. Walking through the front garden and through the front door threshold into the hallway, the ground floor accommodation offers a bay window fronted living room as well as an open plan kitchen, dining room and family room to the rear of the building. This is a combined space of generous proportions, with a fully equipped kitchen to satisfy the home chef.

Heading upstairs the landing gives access to the bedrooms and the family bathroom. The smallest bedroom is currently utilised as a home office and the largest bedroom enjoys vaulted ceiling, dressing space and a three piece shower suite. A pull down hatch/ladder on the landing gives access to the attic space which offers more storage space if needed.

Go back into the kitchen and a door from here takes you down a flight of stairs to another storage room which, in turn, leads you into the basement rooms. This is another open plan space, which incorporates a fitted kitchen, W.C. as well as a rear door and patio doors leads into the rear courtyard. Located off Manchester Road, with ease of access to Burnley centre the home is also within walking distance to the railway station. The M65 motorway network provides ease of access for further afield.

1 . Property spotlight: Extended semi-detached home in Burnley with four bedrooms goes on the market Clevelands Road, Burnley Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Property spotlight: Extended semi-detached home in Burnley with four bedrooms goes on the market Clevelands Road, Burnley Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Property spotlight: Extended semi-detached home in Burnley with four bedrooms goes on the market Clevelands Road, Burnley Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Property spotlight: Extended semi-detached home in Burnley with four bedrooms goes on the market Clevelands Road, Burnley Photo: s Photo Sales