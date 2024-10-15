Pour the perfect pint with Menkind’s Draft Wizard Beer Dispenser
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This Christmas, give them the gift of a perfect pour every time with Menkind’s Draft Wizard Ultrasonic Frothing Beer Dispenser!
Compatible with both cans and bottles up to 500ml, this little wizard makes any beer feel like a fresh draft pour, no trip to the pub required.
The Draft Wizard features micro-foaming ultrasonic technology that creates the ultimate beer head.
This feature isn’t just for looks – it actually enhances the aroma and flavor of the beer, releasing bubbles of deliciousness that take every sip up a notch.
Simply pull the lever forward to pour, or push it back to activate the micro-foaming action.
Perfect for BBQs, picnics, or just lounging around at home, it’s the ultimate portable beer dispenser for those who love the draft experience but want it on the go.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.