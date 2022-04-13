Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Potential gem: bargain two-bed Pemberton family home with wonderful paved rear garden on the market for just £100,000

This Pemberton property is a potential gem.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:49 am

On the market for offers in excess of just £100,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this two-bed terraced home features a family lounge, a kitchen/diner, two good-sized bedrooms, and a three-piece bathroom suite as well as a paved patio area to the rear ideal for entertaining. Take a look around...

1. Tunstall Lane

Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. Tunstall Lane

Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Tunstall Lane

Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Tunstall Lane

Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Alan Batt Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2