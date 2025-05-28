Completed in 2025, this striking residence blends cutting-edge design with traditional charm, thanks to its classically inspired stone façade and bold, contemporary interior.

Inside, the property impresses with a vast open-plan living space, full-height feature windows, and a bespoke black kitchen with central island – perfect for modern family life or entertaining guests. The craftsmanship continues upstairs, where a luxurious master suite boasts a freestanding bath, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and high-end finishes throughout.

Set on a generous landscaped plot with a private driveway, the home also includes a detached outbuilding fitted with solar panels – ideal for use as a studio, home office or gym. With exceptional design, energy efficiency, and privacy in mind, this unique home offers a rare opportunity in one of Burnley’s more peaceful, semi-rural pockets.