Modern four-bed Burnley home with luxury interior and solar studio goes up for sale

By John Deehan
Published 28th May 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 17:09 BST
A stunning newly built home on Olde Back Lane, Burnley, has hit the market with offers in the region of £494,950, listed by estate agents Hilton and Horsfall.

Completed in 2025, this striking residence blends cutting-edge design with traditional charm, thanks to its classically inspired stone façade and bold, contemporary interior.

Inside, the property impresses with a vast open-plan living space, full-height feature windows, and a bespoke black kitchen with central island – perfect for modern family life or entertaining guests. The craftsmanship continues upstairs, where a luxurious master suite boasts a freestanding bath, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and high-end finishes throughout.

Set on a generous landscaped plot with a private driveway, the home also includes a detached outbuilding fitted with solar panels – ideal for use as a studio, home office or gym. With exceptional design, energy efficiency, and privacy in mind, this unique home offers a rare opportunity in one of Burnley’s more peaceful, semi-rural pockets.

.

1. Olde Back Lane, Burnley

. Photo: Hilton & Horsfall

Photo Sales
.

2. Olde Back Lane, Burnley

. Photo: Hilton & Horsfall

Photo Sales
.

3. Olde Back Lane, Burnley

. Photo: Hilton & Horsfall

Photo Sales
.

4. Olde Back Lane, Burnley

. Photo: Hilton & Horsfall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice