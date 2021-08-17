Credit: Armitstead Barnett

Mind-boggling Fylde super-mansion with swimming pool built for 23-year-old lottery winner on the market

Dating back to 1998, this home was build by a 23-year-old Fylde lottery winner.

On the market (price on application) with Armitstead Barnett, this five-bed property is described as a fantastic home sat in rural Fylde and boasts 10 acres of grounds. The home was built for Karl Crompton of Cleveleys, who won the National Lottery in 1996 at the age of 23, and has an estimated value of around £5m, featuring superb reception rooms, a games room, an indoor pool, a welcoming living kitchen, a master bedroom overlooking the gardens with en suite, a study, a garage for four cars. Take a look around...

