Mind-blowing Lancashire mansion with pool, gym, and treehouse in the garden yours for £2.25m

The Old Smithy is a frankly astonishing property.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:10 am
On the market for £2.25m with Fine & Country, this contemporary five-bed Little Eccleston home boasts a stylish finish, a fantastic open-plan kitchen with dining and living areas, a spacious lounge, a cinema room, a games room, a heated swimming pool with Jacuzzi and gym, en suites off all the bedrooms including a master with its own dressing room, an integral double garage, underfloor heating throughout, and a breathtaking rear garden with a greenhouse and thatched treehouse. Take a look around...

