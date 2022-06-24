Mind-blowing Lancashire manor house with character features, snooker room, and wine cellar on the market for £3m

On the market for £3m with Jackson-Stops, this Dalton property features an impressive driveway, a carved oak door, a porch with stained-glass windows, an entrance hall with a chandelier and fireplace, a lounge with a log-burner, a drawing room with bay window, a sun terrace, a formal dining room, a breakfast kitchen with central island, a utility room, a library, a stone wine cellar, a snooker room, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, a second floor accessed via a secret staircase, and grounds boasting a three-tiered fountain, a pavilion, and a koi pond. Take a look around…