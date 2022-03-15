Credit: Lytham Estate Agents

Mind-blowing four-bed Lytham mansion with indoor swimming pool, putting green, and immaculate interior yours for £2.9m

Homes simply don’t get better than Falcon House.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:31 pm

On the market for offers in excess of £2.9m with Lytham Estate Agents, this mind-blowing four-bed Lytham home boasts an indoor swimming pool and leisure complex with steam room, a home office and study, a lounge and snug, a breakfast kitchen, a garden room, a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a putting green in the garden, and a four-car garage. Take a look around...

Credit: Lytham Estate Agents

Credit: Lytham Estate Agents

Credit: Lytham Estate Agents

Credit: Lytham Estate Agents

