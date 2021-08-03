Majestic stone-built five-bed Ribble Valley home with classic features and breathtaking views over Pendle Hill on the market for £925,000

On the market for £925,000 with Honeywell Select, this five-bed detached home is sat on a large, elevated plot near Clitheroe and features exposed stonework, open beams, feature hardwood doors, a spacious lounge with feature fireplace, dining room, open-plan kitchen diner, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in shower, a double garage, and sprawling gardens with large stone patio. Take a look around...