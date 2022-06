On the market for £735,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this five-bed Thornton-Cleveleys property features four reception rooms with oak flooring, a conservatory overlooking the rear gardens, a study, a dining room, a modern fitted kitchen with utility room, a master bedroom with en suite, a double garage, and magnificent gardens boasting lawns, flower beds, and a wild meadow as well as a patio, pergola, and greenhouse. Take a look around...