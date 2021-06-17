Credit:Ashdown Jones

Magical Lake District mansion with detached two-bed lodge and stunning interior on the market for £1.5m

Lakeland House is magical.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:20 pm

On the market (but currently under offer) for £1.5m with Ashdown Jones, this five-bed property consists of a four-bed main house and a two-bed detached lodge. The main property features a gorgeous kitchen, a garden room, a dining room, library, utility room, pantry, an attached garage, and an acre of gardens within a private woodland setting. Take a look around...

1.

Credit:Ashdown Jones

Buy photo

2.

Credit:Ashdown Jones

Buy photo

3.

Credit:Ashdown Jones

Buy photo

4.

Credit:Ashdown Jones

Buy photo
Lake District
Next Page
Page 1 of 4