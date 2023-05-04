Lovely £1m Grade II listed Lancashire mansion with 1.5 acres, tennis court, and leisure suite up for sale
This home is a stunning 17th century property which is Grade II listed with countless original features, 1.5 acres of land, a tennis court, and a leisure suite.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST
Take a look around this four-bed detached Goosnargh home which was built in 1666 by a family who moved to the area after their house burnt down in the Great Fire of London. It’s on the market for £1m with Armitstead Barnett...
