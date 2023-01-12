On the market for £10m with Luxury Property Partners, this mind-blowing home is like something out of science fiction, boasting a 25m indoor heated pool, a home gym, a steam room, an ultra-modern kitchen and open-plan living area, a champagne bar, four luxury bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a home office, a home cinema with 100” TV, stunning gardens, and a decidedly LA feel throughout. Take a look around...