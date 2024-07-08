I dreamed I'd won £20m on the lottery and could buy these millionaires' mansions

Imagine yourself living in this seven-bedroom home near Leeds - with a pool and cinema room | Purple Bricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You’ve had the same daydream - you’ve just won the lottery and are now a multi-millionaire. But what are you going to do with your newfound fortune?

I’ll bet you’ve thought about the kind of house you could buy with limitless funds. Pool? Check. More bathrooms than you can count on one hand. Check! Looks like it’s straight out of a glossy magazine? Check, check, check.

We trawled through the most expensive properties on Purple Bricks to find the most opulent and luxurious properties on the market right now to indulge your big-win fantasies. It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it.

Luxury Leeds home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This modern home near Leeds boasts seven bedrooms, several lounge spaces and has underfloor heating throughout.

You’ll never be bored as there’s a games room, a cinema room and you can chill out in the zen indoor-pool area. There’s plenty of outside space to explore too, with extensive private gardens with a wooded area.

Imagine having your own indoor pool | Purple Bricks

The house is spread out over 7,700 square feet of luxurious living space, and it includes an advanced home automation system and speakers in every room, so you’ll have the latest smart-home tech at your fingertips

If this sounds up your street, it’s on the market for a cool £5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the lounge areas at Lingwood | Purple Bricks

Imagine yourself owning this spacious family home while you flick through more than 100 pictures on Purple Bricks.

Spectacular Surrey mansion

From sleek modern living to a more traditional feel, this mansion in Leatherhead has six bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom and extensive outdoor space.

It’s giving Bridgerton-country-house vibes, with a spacious drawing room which leads out to the garden and first-floor library leading through to a sunny conservatory.

This sprawling Surrey mansion gives Bridgerton country house vibes with a drawing room and first-floor library | Purple Bricks

But it wouldn’t be a multi-million pound mansion without an indoor swimming pool - and this one has a jacuzzi and sauna to boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also a triple garage - you’ll be needing that for your fleet of cars after the lottery win - and a self-contained annexe for Nan.

The family living area at the Leatherhead home | Purple Bricks

You’ll love the open-plan kitchen/family room with its tasteful décor and luxury feel. This one is on the market for £4.95m, and you can find all the details here.

Grand designs

This unusual home near Oxford might pique your interest if you like a more quirky modern design. It’s been extended and renovated by the current owners who’ve installed some interesting features, including a pool which is revealed when the tiled floor is lowered.

Oxford home with the pool/games room | Purple Bricks

It has six bedrooms with a sizeable open-plan living space incorporating the kitchen, family room and dining area. This opens out onto a patio and upper lawn with an enclosed space containing swimming pool. The pool is revealed by lowering the tiled floor through the water - and when floor is raised, it makes for an ideal games room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this side of the building, there is a gym, second kitchen, shower rooms, a cellar and the plant room.

The open-plan living area in the Oxford home | Purple Bricks

In the main part of the house above the open-plan living area, is four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. A small glass walkway takes you into the master bedroom suite, which has high beamed ceilings, twin walk-through dressing rooms, a luxurious en-suite and a balcony overlooking the garden.

The second floor contains two further bedrooms, media room and two showers.

This home is all yours for £3m. Find out all the details on Purple Bricks.

London hideaway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or if you really want to splash the hypothetical cash, this 10-bed character property and former aircraft factory in London is on the market, with offers starting at £6m.

If an industrial aesthetic is your thing, this London home might be up your street | Purple Bricks

This home is for you if you like a more industrial look, and it includes a split-level five-bedroom penthouse, a ground-floor four-bedroom unit and a self-contained duplex studio.

It has two south-facing tropical roof terrace gardens, as well as landscaped courtyard and private drive with a living wall and parking for six cars.

One of the tropical roof terraces in the London property | Purple Bricks

The property is also fitted with a wet underfloor heating system, and 162 solar panels which make the building carbon neutral when the sun is shining.