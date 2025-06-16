Housing development offers elevated Lancashire views

Barratt Homes has highlighted the stunning location around its Bernets Nook development in Blackburn, which presents sweeping views of the countryside for new buyers.

Located on Brokenstone Road in Feniscowles, the development sits atop a hill which allows residents to enjoy the view of the quaint industrial town and rolling Lancashire landscape.

Not only is it surrounded by picturesque rural scenery, the established community is a short trip away from the gorgeous Forest of Bowland, without having to compromise on connections to major towns and cities.

Residents can hop onto the M65 and head towards Preston or use the nearby A666 to travel south to Bolton, Manchester and Stockport.

BM - Not only is the area rich with nature, but there is plenty of history for new residents to explore

The train from Blackburn Station to Manchester Victoria takes less than 50 minutes for a comfortable commute or a day out. Residents at Bernets Nook are therefore granted easy access to Manchester's many museums, the multitude of shopping opportunities at the Arndale Shopping Centre and the huge variety of entertainment opportunities for the whole family.

Closer to home, purchasers will be overjoyed with the range of entertainment options Blackburn has to offer. There’s the opportunity to have a blast at Planet Ice Blackburn’s skating rink, catch a show at the Blackburn Empire Theatre or dine in at Kasbah Restaurant and Café.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We handpick prime locations to give our customers a fine mix of rural and urban lifestyles, surrounded by the beauty of the countryside whilst having access to essential amenities.

“We would encourage anyone interested in finding a home at Bernets Nook to visit our fantastic sales team to learn more about the homes available and our moving schemes to help create an affordable and comfortable transition.”

BM - Feniscowles is a stunning area with plenty of green space and waterways to enjoy

Selected properties at Bernets Nook feature walled gardens, providing a unique sense of privacy, with a façade showcasing a black old-weathered pitched Anstone.

Bernets Nook currently has three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £247,500.