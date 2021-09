On the market for £1.25m with Entwistle Green, this six-bed home in Langho dates back to 1875 and is described as 'private, unique, and elegant' by the estate agent. It features an extensive dual-aspect driveway reconditioned original features including stonework, a home study, dining room, living room with feature fireplace and marble surround, a games room, spacious bedrooms, and a large private surrounding garden. Take a look around...