On the market for £2.75m with Fine & Country, this Grade II-listed former farm comes with substantial grounds and wide-ranging views. The property consists of a former school, a large barn, and kennels, and has been lovingly restored, now featuring detached annexes with holiday let potential, a sauna, original features, wood burning stoves, exposed beams, and gardens with ponds, lawns, a rose garden, and a greenhouse. Take a look around...