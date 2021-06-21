Gorgeous four-bed Ribble Valley home with slick interior and underfloor heating on the market for £550,000
This Clitheroe property was extensively renovated in 2008 to great effect.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £549,950 with Honeywell Select, this four-bed property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac of just two houses and features a large drive, space to build a garage subject to planning permission, a large kitchen with island unit, underfloor heating in the main lounge, a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en suite, and private rear garden. Take a look around...
