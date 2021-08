On the market for £585,000 with Honeywell Select (but currently under offer), this four-bed family home is located near the ruins of Sawley Abbey and features an entrance porch, cloakroom, study, spacious living room with a multi-fuel burner, a living kitchen with Aga, a sun room, a master bedroom with en suite, a driveway for three cars and gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...