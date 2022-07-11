Credit: Armitstead Barnett

Glorious Lancashire countryside mansion with turning circle, cinema, gym, and vast garden up for sale

From the steel gates and the turning circle to the sprawling garden, this property is utterly captivating.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:46 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:48 am

On the market (price on application) with Armitstead Barnett, this impressive four-bed Preston mansion features a glorious entrance hall with bespoke staircase and galleried landing, a living kitchen leading out onto the rear decking, a utility room, a snug, a man lounge with gas fire, a home cinema room, a study, a master bedroom with Juliet balcony and en suite, a detached entertainment suite with beer fridge and wine cooler, a gym, a 3.4 acres of lawned gardens. Take a look around...

