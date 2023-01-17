Georgian-style woodland home with stunning orangery on the market for more than double average UK house price
Overlooking local woodland, this home is truly bucolic.
By Jack Marshall
5 minutes ago
On the market for £750,000 with Borron Shaw, this four-bed detached Georgian-style Wigan home features a home study, two large lounges, an orangery, a utility room off the spacious kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite, stylish sash windows, an attached double garage, and gardens to the front, side, and rear.
Page 1 of 3