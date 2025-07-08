Generations come together to plant communal garden

The residents of extra care facility Dovestone Gardens got into their gardening groove last week, as they began planting their communal garden space with the help of local children.

The gardening afternoon saw students and teachers from Casterton Primary School join over 20 residents. Together, everyone got stuck into some gardening fun, including planting a wide variety of colourful flowers, herbs and seeds.

The community gardening event was organised by the Calico Group’s ‘Going Green’ team, who focus improving sustainability within the business and hosting eco-friendly events in the community.

Wendy Malone, Group Director of Property at The Calico Group, said: “It was wonderful to see residents working alongside local schoolchildren to plant a vibrant mix of species—bringing the community together and bringing the garden to life”.

Generations enjoying gardening together.

She continued: “Residents will feel a sense of ownership of the area, and I am sure they will get many hours of enjoyment tending to the plants.

The planting event followed two consultations, where the residents of Dovestone Gardens got to pick the colours, scents and textures they wanted to see added to their garden area.

The students from Casterton Primary Academy enjoyed assisting customers in planting new raised beds. Together, they learned new skills, shared knowledge, and enjoyed a fun, hands-on experience.

Michelle Hurlstone, Retirement Living Officer at Dovestone Gardens, said: “The students proved to be a true asset to Casterton Primary Academy, demonstrating enthusiasm and teamwork throughout their time with us”.

Local children learned about gardening and planting thanks to Calico colleagues.

Cheryl Blezard, one of the teachers from Casterton Primary School, said: “We had a lovely afternoon and really enjoyed getting involved with this project for our local community.

“We have many children that love to get involved with the gardening at school and this visit not only strengthened their connection to nature but also gave them an opportunity to learn within our community.

She continued: “The collaboration between generations was a joy to witness as your residents shared their wisdom, stories, and gardening know-how.”

Catherine Hartley from The Calico Group, said: “It was so rewarding to see the residents and the school children planting together! The end result looked fantastic, I am so proud of our achievements with Dovestone Gardens and Going Green!”.

Vibrant flowers added to the bedded planters up at Dovestone Gardens.

Dovestone Gardens is Burnley’s first extra care facility, offering 93 apartments for over 55s in a modern setting. Funded by Calico Homes and Homes England and constructed by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, the £20m development opened its doors in April this year and has already welcomed over 70 residents who are now enjoying settling into their new homes.

To find out more about Dovestone Gardens, please visit: calicohomes.org.uk/dovestone-gardens