There's loads of beautiful colours to see at the garden centres and nurseries in and around Lancashire

Garden Centres and Nurseries in the North West: Here are 11 of the best and when they are open on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2

There are plenty of things you can do on a Bank Holiday, but what better way to spend your time than strolling around a garden centre?

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:01 pm

Whether you’re just browsing or picking up something to make your garden that little bit nicer, garden centres and nurseries are a great place to spend an hour or two.

Here are some of the best in the North West with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 or higher from at least 50 reviews on Google reviews.

1. Huntroyde Nurseries, Leyland

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 56 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am-4pm

2. Holland House Garden Centre, Preston

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars from 140 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 9am-5pm

3. Rectory Nurseries, Wigan

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 108 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am-4pm

4. Ribblesdale Garden Centre and Nurseries, Preston

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 131 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 9am-5pm

