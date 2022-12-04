Four bedroom house in the Briercliffe area of Burnley with equestrian facilities on the market
Our property spotlight this week falls on this impressive four-bedroom house in Halifax Road, Briercliffe, which is inviting offers in the region of £875,000.
On the market with Armistead Barnett, the property boasts a superb equestrian/smallholding and a fabulous range of equestrian facilities including a stone constructed stable block (providing for five stables and tack room), additional range of three timber stables, all-weather paddocks and a large indoor equestrian school/arena with surrounding grassland paddocks.
Take a look around.