An aerial shot of the house

Four bedroom house in the Briercliffe area of Burnley with equestrian facilities on the market

Our property spotlight this week falls on this impressive four-bedroom house in Halifax Road, Briercliffe, which is inviting offers in the region of £875,000.

By Dominic Collis
7 hours ago

On the market with Armistead Barnett, the property boasts a superb equestrian/smallholding and a fabulous range of equestrian facilities including a stone constructed stable block (providing for five stables and tack room), additional range of three timber stables, all-weather paddocks and a large indoor equestrian school/arena with surrounding grassland paddocks.

Take a look around.

1. Rustic

Living room

2. Spacious

The kitchen diner

3. Aerial

The arena and stables

4. Interior

The riding arena

