Goldfield Avenue, BurnleyGoldfield Avenue, Burnley
Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

For sale: three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:30 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this perfect family home in Goldfield Avenue, Burnley.

On the market with Keenan for offers in the region of £275,000 this exquisite property offers an abundance of indoor and outdoor space.

Take a look around.

Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

1. Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

Goldfield Avenue, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

2. Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

Goldfield Avenue, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

3. Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

Goldfield Avenue, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

4. Goldfield Avenue, Burnley

Goldfield Avenue, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice