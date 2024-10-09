Lowerhouse Lane, BurnleyLowerhouse Lane, Burnley
For sale: three-bedroom Grade II listed cottage in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:49 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this charming three-bedroom Grade II listed cottage in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley.

On the market with Halstead Properties for offers in the region of £170,000 this superbly presented mid-terrace cottage has a stylish open plan lounge and diner with wood burning stove.

Take a look around.

