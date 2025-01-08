Old Clitheroe Road, LongridgeOld Clitheroe Road, Longridge
For sale: three-bedroom detached cottage in Longridge

By Dominic Collis
Published 8th Jan 2025, 13:51 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this maginficent modern detached stone built cottage that benefits from outstanding panoramic views in Old Clitheroe Road, Longridge.

On the market with Fine and Country for offers in the region of £595,000 this beautiful home comes complete with formal gardens and parking for four cars.

Take a look around.

