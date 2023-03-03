For sale: Three-bed spacious family home with glorious views of Burnley's Towneley Park
Our property spotlight this week falls on this spacious three-bed terraced home with glorious views of Towneley Park.
By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 6:53pm
On the market with Clifford Smith, Sutcliffe, the property in Woodgrove Road, Burnley, is inviting offers in the region of £239,950.
Boasting a truly delightful position within a secluded traffic-free row, the house has an elevated outlook over Towneley Parkland. Take a look around.
