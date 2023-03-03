News you can trust since 1877
Exterior of the property in Woodgrove Road

For sale: Three-bed spacious family home with glorious views of Burnley's Towneley Park

Our property spotlight this week falls on this spacious three-bed terraced home with glorious views of Towneley Park.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 6:53pm

On the market with Clifford Smith, Sutcliffe, the property in Woodgrove Road, Burnley, is inviting offers in the region of £239,950.

Boasting a truly delightful position within a secluded traffic-free row, the house has an elevated outlook over Towneley Parkland. Take a look around.

1. Stunning

Views over Towneley Park

2. Bay-fronted

Living room

3. Dining

Dining room

4. Double doors

View into the living room

